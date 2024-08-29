Muscat – Muscat is ranked 88th out of 142 cities in the 2024 Smart City Index (SCI), reflecting a significant improvement from its 96th position last year. The index, developed by International Institute for Management Development, assesses residents’ perceptions of the infrastructure and technology applications in their cities.

Muscat residents identified unemployment, affordable housing and public transport as the top priority areas needing attention. Additionally, better basic amenities, health services and security measures were highlighted as essential improvements.

A significant majority of residents expressed a willingness to share personal data to improve traffic congestion and showed high trust in online information from authorities. The prevalent use of online transactions reflected growing digital integration in the city.

Among cities in the GCC countries, Abu Dhabi is ranked highest at tenth, followed by Dubai (12th), Riyadh (25th), Doha (48th), Mecca (52nd), Jeddah (55th) and Medina (74th).

The SCI evaluates cities based on two main criteria: Structures and Technology, each further assessed across five areas – health and safety, mobility, activities, opportunities, and governance.

Muscat scored well in health and safety, with notable performance in basic sanitation, recycling services and public safety. Residents reported satisfaction with medical services and the effectiveness of air pollution controls. Technologically, the city’s online maintenance reporting, public Wi-Fi and CCTV systems received positive feedback, reflecting robust infrastructure in maintaining health and safety standards.

Mobility in Muscat demonstrated a need for improvement, with average scores highlighting issues with traffic congestion. Public transport was rated as satisfactory. Technological initiatives such as car-sharing apps and online parking space information needs improvement, with further advancements needed to significantly improve mobility.

Availability of green spaces and cultural activities scored well, showing that Muscat provides satisfactory recreational options for its residents. The ability to purchase tickets for shows and museums online has made cultural activities more accessible, indicating good use of technology in enhancing resident experiences.

Opportunities for work and education showed mixed results. While employment finding services and local learning opportunities were rated as satisfactory, there is room for improvement. The availability of online resources and IT skills training were areas where residents felt enhancements could be made. Despite this, the current Internet speed and reliability were appreciated, scoring above average.

Governance in Muscat received moderate scores. While business transparency and ease of public access to city finances were rated positively, there is potential for greater public participation. Online voting and public engagement platforms were noted, though the overall effectiveness of these initiatives needs improvement.

