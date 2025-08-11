MUSCAT - In a nation defined by transformation, few individuals have done more to shape Oman’s private sector and national identity than Dr Siham Al Harthy. Entrepreneur, reformer, and board member of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Dr Al Harthy has carved out a path of leadership rooted in integrity, resilience, and purpose.

As Chair of OCCI’s Tourism Committee and CEO of Siham Development & Investment, she is not only steering economic initiatives but reimagining what development looks like—infused with cultural relevance and long-term impact. Her journey, as she tells it, began not with power, but with a problem.

“Early in my career at the Ministry of Housing, everything was still on paper,” she recalls. “There was no digital archive of land records. Retrieving data could take weeks.”

Rather than accept a flawed system, Dr Al Harthy led a nationwide digitisation effort, mobilising experts, forming cross-governorate taskforces, and persuading wary officials to embrace digital solutions.

“That experience taught me that real leadership means solving the problems others avoid—and doing so with purpose.”

It was a pivotal moment. Rather than stay within the system, she chose to build new ones. Founding her own firm, Siham Development & Investment, she sought to deliver projects that went beyond profitability, marrying economic viability with national values.

“I saw a gap in developments that balance returns with cultural identity—so I created a company to close it.”

Her portfolio spans smart infrastructure, tourism assets, and real estate. But beyond the balance sheets, her work is driven by a deeper mission: ensuring Omani development tells an Omani story.

CHALLENGING THE NORMS

Being one of the first two women elected to the OCCI Board did not come without resistance. Dr Al Harthy faced persistent questions about her ability to lead, manage partnerships, or represent Oman on the international stage.

“I focused on delivering results,” she says. “I even founded the first women’s association in Al Qabil back in the 1990s—not because it was popular, but because it was necessary.”

Her success, over time, has spoken for itself. She believes it is time for women in leadership to become the norm—not the exception.

“Girls need to grow up seeing women lead forums and shape strategy. That’s when ambition becomes natural, not radical.”

PRIVATE SECTOR AS ENGINE OF VISION 2040

At the core of Dr Al Harthy’s work is a firm belief in the role of the private sector in advancing Oman Vision 2040. “It’s not a government vision—it’s a national one. And the private sector is its engine.”

Through her role in OCCI, she has helped local firms access global markets—such as through digital marketing agreements with UK-based platforms. These steps, while modest in scale, have significant systemic impact.

“We’re aligning entrepreneurship with policy and investment. The goal is not just to grow companies—but to grow capacity.”

When it comes to tourism, Dr Al Harthy sees storytelling—not sales—as Oman’s most strategic asset. “Oman isn’t a product to sell; it’s a story to tell. But stories need infrastructure.”

She points to Dhofar’s monsoon season, which draws thousands of visitors but leaves few long-term economic benefits. That’s changing. Her team is now working on tourism projects that blend eco-tourism, youth training, and community inclusion—transforming seasonal booms into sustainable cycles.

“Investors today want value with values,” she explains. “Green resorts, heritage trails, integrated tourism zones—those are what we’re seeing more of. Oman’s authenticity is our edge.”

INVESTING IN THE NEXT GENERATION

Dr Al Harthy’s message to young Omanis is clear: start now. “Don’t wait for permission. Don’t wait for perfection. I began many of my initiatives with little more than clarity of purpose and the courage to try.”

She encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to start small, solve real problems, and stay grounded in their values.

“That’s where resilience comes from.”When asked about the principles guiding her leadership, Dr Al Harthy answers without hesitation: “Integrity. I’ve slowed down major projects to protect long-term national interests. But I sleep peacefully knowing my decisions are value-driven—not ego-driven.”

Inclusive leadership is also central to her philosophy: listening deeply, mentoring youth, and building coalitions.

“I believe in leaving space for others to rise.”

As for her legacy?

“I don’t want to be remembered just as a builder of projects—but as a builder of people and institutions. Someone who showed that women can lead boldly—without losing their values.”

She’s currently working on a green hospitality model that blends youth training, local capital, and cutting-edge construction tools such as 3D printing—a scalable initiative aimed at redefining sustainable tourism in the region.

“It’s not just about building a hotel—it’s about building a model others can replicate.”

CLOSING THOUGHTS

Dr Siham Al Harthy is not merely participating in Oman’s development—she is shaping it. With every initiative, every boardroom discussion, every community project, she brings purpose to the forefront of progress.

Her story is a blueprint for a new kind of leadership—one rooted in national pride, global fluency, and unshakable integrity. In a time when vision alone is not enough, Oman has in Dr Al Harthy a builder who leads with both clarity and conviction. And through her, a new generation sees that Oman’s future is not only possible—it’s already under construction.

