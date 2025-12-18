Muscat: India and Oman are likely to sign a trade agreement on Thursday, opening up opportunities across a wide range of sectors, including textiles, food processing, automobiles, gems and jewellery, agrochemicals, renewable energy, and auto components.

The two sides commended the concerted efforts that led to the finalization of the Oman-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

They stressed the critical importance of the upcoming implementation phase, agreeing on a clear mechanism for its ratification and execution, including defined timelines. The significant role of the Oman-India Joint Committee in monitoring the agreement's progress post-signature was also highlighted.

The Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP), Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, said in his speech at the Oman-India Business Dialogue, " From historic trade routes to modern economic cooperation, Oman-India ties are taking on a more structured strategic form."

India is now Oman's 3rd largest trading partner, which showcases the depth of economic ties between the two countries.

The Sultanate of Oman serves as a logistics gateway linking India with the GCC, East Africa, and global markets.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached RO1.05 billion in H1 2025.

Oman focuses on offering investors the institutional strength needed for sustainable growth, including political stability and regulatory clarity.

The Sultanate of Oman is among the region's leaders in quality of life, reinforced by high-performing ports and logistics infrastructure.

FDIs into Oman have surpassed RO30 billion, showcasing sustained growth in non-oil sectors.

Oman seeks to build long-term partnerships based on trust and mutual benefit

Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that the Indian investments in Oman have more than tripled since 2020 to reach $5 billion, spanning sectors such as green steel, green ammonia, aluminium manufacturing, and logistics. He said these investments reflect India’s confidence in Oman as a long-term operating base.

The trade agreement will be a major milestone in bilateral ties as it will be the first free trade agreement entered into by Oman in nearly two decades. He also recalled the centuries-old maritime links between the two countries, including historical trade, underscoring the deep-rooted nature of India–Omani relations.