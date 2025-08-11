As part of its ongoing commitment to customer-centric transformation, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, continues to lead the way in adopting cutting-edge innovations and technologies that enhance service excellence and streamline operations across all channels. From AI-powered tools to automated workflows, the Bank is continuously raising the bar in delivering smarter, faster, and more intuitive customer experiences.

Bank Muscat remains committed to being a future-ready institution, combining the strength of its workforce with the power of technology to drive excellence, trust, and long-term value for customers. At the heart of this strategy is a vibrant internal culture of innovation, where employees are empowered to challenge the status quo and put forward ideas that solve real customer pain points. Through dedicated innovation platforms and cross-functional collaboration, staff at all levels and across regions are encouraged to contribute to the Bank’s goals of simplifying processes, anticipating customer needs, and delivering meaningful experiences across every touchpoint.

Bank Muscat continues to expand a broad portfolio of innovative initiatives designed to elevate service delivery, enhance efficiency, and strengthen customer engagement. This includes investment in its mobile banking platform with new features rolled out regularly to provide comprehensive and intuitive banking services from the App. Also, the Bank has introduced tokenized card services, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, QR payments, and soft POS solutions aimed at delivering secure, convenient, and future-ready payment experiences. Besides the comprehensive and intuitive banking services directly from the Mobile and Internet Banking, the Bank has a network of ATMs, CDMs, instant card issuance kiosks, and statement printing machines offer customers easy access to banking services, reducing wait times and enhancing convenience.

The Bank is a leader when it comes to Corporate Ecosystems Integration. Through API-based solutions, the Bank enabled corporate customers to integrate banking capabilities directly into their operational systems. The Bank is also utilizing AI and robotic process automation across various functions to improve productivity, enhance decision-making, and support faster and more accurate service delivery.

As the leading financial institution, the Bank is committed to continuously evolving its operations and services to meet the changing expectations of customers, businesses, and the wider economy.

Looking ahead, the Bank will continue to invest in the latest digital capabilities, and is exploring further initiatives in generative AI, predictive analytics, and omnichannel servicing aimed at ensuring seamless, personalized interactions that exceed customer expectations.

As a result, the Bank has earned the trust of the local, regional, and international community, winning several prestigious awards in various business fields, including leadership in the digital domain. The Bank received the Best Bank for Digital Solutions Award at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025, the Best Digital Bank Award in Oman at the Euromoney Excellence Awards 2025, and the Best Bank for Communications and Digital Marketing Award from The Banker, as well as the Gold Award for Innovation in Digital Channels and another award for Enhancements to improve the security standards of digital channels at the Infosys Innovation Awards 2025. It also named the Best Brand in Customer Experience- Retail Banking by Times of Oman from Muscat Media Group (MMG).

