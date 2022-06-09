Official government data says the movement of exports and imports of goods in Kuwait rebounded in 2021 to overcome the repercussions of the corona virus pandemic, as it exported and imported goods worth 28.66 billion dinars during 2021, an increase of about 38%, with a value of 7.9 billion dinars, over 2020, reports Al-Anba daily.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, merchandise exports and imports have returned to pre-pandemic levels, with 2021 figures declining by only one billion dinars, as they recorded 28.66 billion dinars, compared to 29.7 billion dinars in 2019. In detail, the figures indicate about 66.3% of the movement of exported and imported goods in Kuwait, amounting to 19.04 billion dinars exports in 2021, which is about 6.8 billion dinars more than the volume of Kuwait’s merchandise imports in 2020, while the volume of 2021 imports is close to pre-pandemic Corona levels, which was about 19.54 billion dinars in 2019.

Kuwaiti figures, according to the classification of comprehensive economic groups, indicate that 2021 witnessed Kuwait exporting production goods worth 180 million dinars, compared to goods of the same type worth 159.5 million dinars exported in 2020 and 183.2 million dinars in 2019. Regarding the most prominent countries from which Kuwait imported goods value wise in 2021, was as follows – China, accounted for 18% of the total merchandise imports to Kuwait, at a value of 1.7 billion dinars; UAE 12% of the goods exported to Kuwait worth 1.14 billion dinars; USA 8% worth 768.4 million dinars; Japan about 554 million dinars; Saudi Arabia 511.7 million dinars and then India 504.5 million dinars. In the same context, Kuwait imported from Egypt 98.25 million dinars worth of goods during 2021, from Turkey 227.23 million dinars, Iran 123 million dinars and Australia 123 million dinars.

