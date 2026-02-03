ABU DHABI: Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said non-oil trade between the UAE and the sisterly State of Kuwait reached AED54.5 billion ($14.8 billion) in 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of 9.1 percent compared to 2024.

He added that mutual investments exceeded $10 billion by the end of 2024, with more than 60 percent flowing from the UAE to Kuwait.

His remarks came during the UAE–Kuwait Economic Forum, held today in Dubai as part of the “UAE & Kuwait: Brothers Forever' week, which runs until 4 February across the country. The forum aims to strengthen trade, economic and investment ties, and highlight the depth of the longstanding relations between the two nations and their peoples.

Al Zeyoudi said the forum provides a key platform to explore investment opportunities, boost trade in priority sectors and exchange views on economic developments, while opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation. Participants discussed ways to enhance trade growth, support entrepreneurship, showcase joint success stories and advance economic partnerships to support sustainable growth.

In his address, Al Zeyoudi highlighted the deep historical roots of economic cooperation between the two countries, noting that Kuwaiti traders were among the earliest to identify commercial and investment opportunities in the UAE decades before its formation, contributing to trade, re-export activity and early economic development.

He said the enduring partnership between the two countries goes beyond trade figures, reflecting a long-standing model of Gulf economic integration built on trust, shared interests and close social ties, which continues to evolve through a modern, diversified economy.

Al Zeyoudi noted that the forum is being held at a time of unprecedented momentum in bilateral relations, reflecting the shared will of both countries' leadership to elevate cooperation to broader levels of strategic partnership, particularly in trade and investment.

For her part, Marwa Al Jaidan, Undersecretary at Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said relations between Kuwait and the UAE represent a solid model of Gulf cooperation, rooted in decades of partnership across economic, trade and investment sectors. She noted that bilateral trade reached around $14 billion by the end of 2024, alongside continued growth in tourism, supported by more than 170 weekly flights between the two countries.

Al Jaidan said the forum serves as a strategic platform to strengthen public- and private-sector partnerships and explore promising investment opportunities across sectors including industry, energy, advanced technologies, logistics and tourism.

She reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to joint action and deeper economic integration, in line with the directives of the leadership of both countries and in support of sustainable growth across the GCC region.