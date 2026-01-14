NEW YORK -- The State of Kuwait affirmed on Tuesday keenness to partake in United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) meetings to keep abreast of the latest global trade-related legislations.



Counselor Ruqaya Sharar, representing Kuwait's Fatwa and Legislation Department, told KUNA that the UNCITRAL Working Group III meetings focus on Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) reforms.



Sharar noted that Kuwait aims to develop mechanisms for settling investor-state disputes to foster transparency and fortify investor confidence.

Such efforts are also designed to cultivate a predictable and sophisticated legal climate for foreign investments.

She added that the country's efforts are in line with the "New Kuwait 2035" vision, which aims to diversify the national economy, support sustainable economic growth, and strengthen international investment partnerships.

Kuwait's delegation to the meetings also included lawyer Abdulrahman Al-Dhafeeri.

