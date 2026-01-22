TOKYO -- Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan in December narrowed 19.9 percent from a year earlier to JPY 55.8 billion (USD 331 million), down for the second consecutive month due to slow exports, government data showed Thursday.



However, Kuwait remained in black ink with Japan for 17 years and 11 months, as exports still outpaced imports in value, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

Overall Kuwaiti exports to Japan shrank 13.3 percent year-on-year to JPY 87.4 billion (USD 529 million) for the second straight month of decline. Imports from Japan grew 1.7 percent to JPY 31.6 billion (USD 185 million), up for the first time in two months.



For the whole of 2025, Kuwait saw a trade surplus of JPY 548.0 billion (USD 3.4 billion), down 34.9 percent from the previous year. Kuwait's exports to Japan fell 20.7 percent to JPY 886.2 billion (USD 5.6 billion), while imports jumped 22.5 percent to JPY 338.2 billion (USD 2.1 billion) last year.



Middle East's trade surplus with Japan plunged 27.8 percent to JPY 571.1 billion (USD 3.6 billion) in December, with Japan-bound exports from the region shrinking 10.8 percent from a year earlier.



Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 94.7 percent of the region's total exports to Japan last month, dropped 11.1 percent.

The region's overall imports from Japan rose 18.8 percent on robust demand for automobiles, machinery and steel.



The world's third-biggest economy logged a global trade surplus of JPY 105.7 billion (USD 6.4 billion) in December for the second month. Exports increased 5.1 percent from the year before, buoyed by sales of semiconductors and other electronic parts, non-ferrous metal and material.



Imports also went up 5.3 percent on computers and units and pharmaceutical products.

For the full year 2025, the world's third-biggest economy logged a 2.7 trillion (USD 16.7 billion) red ink for the fifth consecutive year, but its size plummeted 52.9 percent from a year earlier.

Exports expanded 3.1 percent, while imports edged up 0.3 percent last year.



China remained Japan's biggest trade partner for both December and the full year, followed by the US.

The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors.

