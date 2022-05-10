ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, attended the signing of a number of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the UAE and Greek entities in the fields of investment, renewables, healthcare, advanced industries and technology, and other vital sectors.

The agreements and MoUs signed at Qasr Al Watan included: - An MoU on security cooperation, fighting organised crime and counter terrorism, signed by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Panagiotis Theodorikakos, Greek Minister of Citizens' Protection.

- An MoU between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Greece's Ministry of Development and Investments in the field of advanced industries and technology, signed by Dr. Al Jaber and Adonis Georgiadis, Greek Minister of Development and Investments.

- An MoU between the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Greece's Ministry of Development and Investments in the field of standardisation, signed by Dr. Al Jaber and Adonis Georgiadis.

- An MoU between the UAE and Greece in the field of economic cooperation, signed by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, and Adonis Georgiadis.

- An MoU between the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and its Greek counterpart, signed by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and Dr. Mina Gaga, Greek Alternate Minister of Health.

- An MoU between the Office of the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and the Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy, signed by Dr. Al Jaber, the UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Konstantinos Skrekas, Greek Minister of the Environment and Energy.

- A Strategic Framework Agreement between Motor Oil and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), signed by Dr. Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, to explore opportunities to supply LNG cargoes to Greece, as well as explore other cooperation opportunities between the two sides.

- An MoU between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the Greek Government on eco-island renewables deployment, signed by Dr. Al Jaber, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, and Konstantinos Skrekas.

- An MoU between Masdar and Motor Oil to cooperate on decarbonising the energy market in Greece, signed by Dr. Al Jaber and Konstantinos Skrekas.

- An MoU between Mubadala Investment Company and the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI), signed by Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and Antigoni Lymperopoulou, CEO of the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments, to extend their partnership in the €400 million co-investment platform.

- An MoU, signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, and Kostas Fragogiannis, Deputy Minister of Economic Diplomacy and Openness at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to establish a €4 billion Investment Initiative to facilitate investments in the Greek economy across a wide range of sectors.

- An MoU between Masdar and KYOTO S.A., signed by Dr. Al Jaber and Achilles Constantakopoulos, Chairman of TEMES S.A., to establish a Joint Venture (J.V.) to develop onshore renewables energy projects in Greece.