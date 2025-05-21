Riyadh -- Domestic liquidity in the Saudi economy recorded notable growth during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, increasing by SAR134.4 billion, or 4.6%. Total liquidity reached SAR3.055872 trillion by the end of the quarter, compared to SAR2.921472 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.



On an annual basis, liquidity rose by SAR232.126 billion, representing a growth rate of 8.2% compared to the same period in 2024, when liquidity stood at SAR2.823745 trillion, according to data published in the monthly statistical bulletin issued by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) for March 2025.



The bulletin recorded a monthly growth of approximately 1%, or SAR22.188 billion, marking the highest liquidity level in the Kingdom’s history. The increase reflects the broadest definition of money supply (M3).



“Other quasi-cash deposits” stood at SAR266.867 billion, contributing 9% to the total. “Cash in circulation outside banks” ranked fourth, amounting to SAR251.535 billion, contributing about 8%.



Quasi-cash deposits include resident deposits in foreign currencies, deposits against letters of credit, outstanding transfers, and repurchase agreements (repos) with the private sector.