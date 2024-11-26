Muscat – Ministry of Labour (MoL), in collaboration with the National Employment Programme, is hosting a forum focused on enhancing job opportunities for Omanis and increasing local value across various economic sectors.

Called ‘Role of Economic Sectors in Omanising Job Opportunities and Local Added Value’, it started on Monday in Seeb and will run till December 12.

The forum will feature a wide range of sectors, including healt-hcare, communications, food security, information technology, education, energy, construction, manufacturing, financial services, tourism, real estate development, and public services.

H E Khalid bin Salim al Ghammari, Undersecretary for Labour Affairs in MoL, informed that the forum is part of efforts to integrate the sultanate’s economic development plans with workforce localisation. “This reflects our commitment to economic integration across sectors and creating job opportunities for Omani citizens,” he said.

H E Ghammari emphasised the significance of the Tawteen platform in achieving these goals. “It plays a crucial role in improving the work environment, developing national competencies and ensuring transparency in recruitment processes. It is essential for companies to register on the platform to benefit from its features,” he added.

The forum’s opening discussions focused on challenges in localising jobs and strategies to boost participation of the Omani workforce. Participants were encouraged to maximise the use of Tawteen, with a detailed presentation outlining the registration process and the benefits it offers in fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors.