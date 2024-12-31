KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Information has established the mechanism for the overtime work of employees assigned to office duties within two months starting Jan 1, 2025. The newspaper obtained a copy of the circular, stating that the concerned employees will be required to work an additional two hours daily beyond the official working hours.

The circular specifies that employees subject to this overtime work will not be permitted to take rest days or official holidays during the specified period. It also underscored the importance of documenting attendance through the fingerprint device by clocking in and out using the designated feature.

This directive follows the administrative decision issued on Dec 22, which mandates overtime work for employees in certain work centers, along with compensation, for fiscal 2023/2024. The overtime schedule will begin on Jan 1, 2025 and will last for two months.

