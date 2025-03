KUWAIT: President of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Eng. Humoud Mubarak Al-Sabah met with Oman Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Saleh Amer Al-Kharusi on Monday to discuss the bilateral relation in civil aviation.

The meeting explored new ways to promote tourism between the two sisterly countries and opening airlines and travel offices in both countries, according to a DGCA statement.

