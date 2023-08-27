Kuwait is eager to take part in international events that support development and economic growth, said a senior Kuwaiti official.

The remarks were made to KUNA by Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Mohammad Al-Aiban in a phone call on Saturday, after the conclusion of the Brics Summit last Thursday in South Africa.

Al-Aiban said that during the event, he met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Brazilian President Lula da Silva and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, where they discussed food security and sustainable development.

Kuwait took part in the open general session titled "Brics and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism. The session was attended by world leaders and other officials from about 50 sountries.

At the event's conclusion, Brics announced inviting six new countries to become members, notably Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Argentina, Iran and Ethiopia, starting January 2024.

Brics consists of five of the world's fastest economically growing countries, including South Africa, Brazil, China, India and Russia. These countries represent about 23 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP), 42 percent of the world population and over 16 percent of world trade.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).