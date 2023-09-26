Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held on Tuesday a phone conversation with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, during which they discussed the deep historic ties as well as the issue of Khor Abdullah.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides touched on the recent developments in the region, mainly the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling over the Khor Abdullah waterway agreement.

The Iraqi court declared that the agreement, regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah between the two countries, as unconstitutional, indicated the statement, adding that the Iraqi decision on the matter was ahistorical and lacking context.

The two officials also touched on Iraq's cancellation of the security swap protocol in Khor Abdullah, which was signed with Kuwait in 2008, the ministry concluded.