His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Seif Palace on Sunday the designated Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir received, at the same venue, First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

