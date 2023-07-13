Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem received Pakistani Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Farouq and discussed developing media cooperation Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr. Al-Salem stressed the need to develop relations between the two sides, especially in media.

She noted that KUNA aims to develop its services and news bulletin and has a plan to expand in the east through activating previously signed agreements and memorandums of understanding with news agencies and media bodies in East, Central and South Asia countries, mainly the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), she added.

Moreover, Dr. Fatima Al-Salem underlined the importance of sharing experience through joint training courses, in the light of the recent development in digital media.

On his part, Ambassador Farouq said that media plays a big role in bringing nations and cultures together, while also shaping the countries' foreign policies.

He hailed KUNA's role in supporting Kuwait's foreign policy and diplomatic relations, hoping for further cooperation between the two sides in media, to keep up the strong political ties between Kuwait and Pakistan.

