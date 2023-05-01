Doordarshan India (DD India), India’s English public broadcaster and an international news channel, will broadcast today evening a documentary jointly produced by Doordarsdhan and the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The documentary titled 'India-UAE Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestones', scheduled to be broadcast at 18.30 UAE time (20.00 Indian time) today, marks the first anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed by the UAE and India.

DD India is part of an array of satellite channels of Doordarshan, which is operated by Prasar Bharati, India's state-owned public broadcaster. Following the broadcast on DD India, the documentary will be published on the website and social media channels of WAM.

Top officials of both countries, including Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Piyush Goyal, Indian Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles; and Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Ahmed Al Banna, former UAE Ambassador to India; and B.V.R Subramanyam, Former Commerce Secretary of India, will appear in the documentary to share their views on the historic agreement signed last year and its impacts on the centuries-old UAE-India bilateral relations.

This joint effort follows a recent decision of WAM and Prasar Bharati to intensify cooperation in wide-ranging areas. A meeting between Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM; and Gaurav Dwivedi, Chief Executive Officer of Prasar Bharati; and an accompanying delegation, including Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, at WAM headquarters in Abu Dhabi in March, had discussed the joint projects. The joint documentary on the UAE-India CEPA is one of such joint endeavours.