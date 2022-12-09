RIYADH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, received today, at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, in the presence of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The meeting culminated in King Salman and President Xi Jinping co-signing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China.

During the meeting, they reviewed the historical friendship relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China, and ways to enhance them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples in various fields.