AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Rania and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, is scheduled on Tuesday to begin a two-day official visit to Oman, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik of Oman.

During the visit, the two leaders are slated to hold talks in Muscat covering the deep-rooted bilateral ties, as well as the latest regional and international developments, according to a Royal Court statement.

