AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of inflation, went up by 2.62 per cent in the first third of 2022 to 104.58 points compared with 101.91 points in the same period of last year, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Tuesday.

In its monthly report, the DoS said inflation increased by 3.59 per cent in April, reaching 105.99 points compared with 102.31 points in April, 2021, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Also, inflation in April, 2022 increased by 1.2 per cent to 105.99 points when compared to March 2022 where it registered 104.73 points.

