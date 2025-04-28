AMMAN — The total assets of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) reached JD16.7 billion as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to JD16.2 billion at the end of 2024.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, SSIF CEO Ezzeddin Kanakrieh said that the“strong performance was driven by investment income totaling approximately JD240 million, the appreciation in the valuation of strategic equity investments amounting to JD243 million, and the surplus transferred from the Social Security Corporation totaling JD57 million.”

Kanakrieh said that these results directly reflect the fund’s investment strategy, which focuses on diversifying portfolios and maximizing returns within calculated risk levels.

He emphasised that the fund is committed to enhancing its ability to deliver sustainable financial performance that supports the growth of social security assets and strengthens the resilience of the national economy.

Kanakrieh that the SSIF’s income grew by11.2 per cent during the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period in 2024.

The bond portfolio contributed around JD145.1 million in income, while the money market instruments portfolio generated JD34.9 million, he said.

The equity portfolio recorded JD51.8 million, including JD47 million from cash dividends distributed by companies that held their general assembly meetings during the first quarter.

“The strength of Jordan’s economic performance and the improvement in its investment appeal, thanks to national economic policies, helped achieve record-breaking results,” he said.

Kanakrieh added that this performance reflects the quality of the fund’s investments and the robustness of its strategic contributions across vital sectors of the Jordanian market.

“The rise in cash dividends serves as a clear indicator of the financial efficiency of the companies in which the fund invests.”

Kanakrieh said that, in line with its future vision and the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the fund is currently studying new investment opportunities in the mining, transport, and infrastructure sectors, in addition to the National Water Carrier Project.

These efforts aim to enhance the SSIF’s pivotal role in managing the savings of social security contributors and retirees, turning them into engine of economic growth that supports the Kingdom’s financial and economic stability, he said.

Kanakrieh said that the real estate portfolio continued to show an upward trend, reaching about JD888 million by the end of the first quarter.

“The fund is working to further develop this portfolio by purchasing land and properties in strategic locations and implementing long-term leasing contracts, particularly through the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) system.”

Under BOT system, he said, investors will establish a range of diverse and long-term projects on these lands, creating added value and strengthening real estate as a sustainable and effective investment component within the Fund’s overall portfolio.

He also said that preparations are currently underway for the engineering designs of the first four-star beachfront hotel in Aqaba, to be operated under the VOCO brand by the InterContinental Hotels Group.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

