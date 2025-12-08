BakeLand Egypt, a subsidiary of RMC Group, has introduced its first locally produced alternative to imported bakery ingredients at Food Africa 2025. The launch coincides with an export expansion into six new countries this year, including Germany, Italy, the United States, Thailand, and Pakistan, with agreements for Paraguay starting next year.

Imam Abou Zeid, Commercial Director of BakeLand Egypt, said the new product meets international standards used by bakery manufacturers. Expansion into East Asia, particularly Thailand and Pakistan, represents entry into new, competitive markets.

BakeLand currently exports around 30% of its production to nearly 30 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Yemen, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Libya, Morocco, Kenya, Uganda, and the United Kingdom, recording 30% growth in exports this year.

To meet growing demand, the company is constructing a new 10,000-square-meter facility, which will increase production capacity fivefold once completed.

Since 2018, BakeLand has supplied products to local and regional markets through distributors in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Yemen, and Kuwait. Its retail portfolio includes waffles, pancakes, brownies, sponge cake mixes, donuts, muffins, éclairs, cookies, basbousa, and balah el-sham, available in 123 supermarkets. All products hold ISO, HACCP, OHSAS, HALAL, and FSSC certifications.

RMC Group, founded in 1975, initially imported Zeelandia products from the Netherlands. Local production began in 1988, with BakeLand Egypt established in 2004 for exports. After a full merger in 2018, the group expanded its production facility from 600 to 4,500 square meters, workforce from 15 to 210, product portfolio from 15 to 400 SKUs, and client base to over 2,000 customers.

BakeLand works with international brands such as Cinnabon, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cold Stone, Baskin Robbins, Häagen-Dazs, and Auntie Anne’s, along with Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Sheraton, Mövenpick, and Hyatt hotels. Its clients also include Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Domty, Carrefour, Metro, EgyptAir, and Saudia.

Abou Zeid said BakeLand and RMC continue to focus on developing bakery and confectionery solutions for factories, bakeries, and retail consumers.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

