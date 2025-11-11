AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah called for strengthening economic cooperation between Jordan and Japan, and exploring the potential of establishing an investment window to coordinate and support investment opportunities.

During a meeting in Tokyo on Monday with Ishiguro Norihiko, chairman and CEO of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), His Majesty emphasised the importance of holding Jordanian-Japanese business forums between the private sectors of the two countries to help companies and investors connect, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty pointed to the need to encourage cooperation in the areas of contract manufacturing, downstream industries related to metals, energy, agriculture, logistics, and complementary industries that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of products from both countries.

The King highlighted the value of JETRO’s regional and international economic reports, studies, and trade and investment statistics, in addition to its role in supporting Jordanian companies to enter the Japanese market, as well as showcasing opportunities for Japanese companies in the Kingdom.

His Majesty also spoke about Jordan’s continued economic growth, and its promising investment environment.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan Nasser Shraideh attended the meeting.

