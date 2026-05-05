Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority shows a sharp rise in temperatures across Oman during the last 24 hours. According to the data provided by official monitoring stations, Mahout experienced the highest temperature in the country, reaching a peak of 45.9°C. This significant rise in heat was mirrored in other regions, with Sohar recording 45.0°C and Fahud reaching 44.7°C.

Several other locations, including Muqshin, Haima, Yaaloni, and Mukhaiznah, all reported temperatures between 44.5°C and 44.6°C. In the interior and coastal regions, Al Mudhaibi and Al Kamil Wal Wafi both reached 44.3°C, while Marmul and Bidiyah recorded slightly lower but still intense temperatures of 44.0°C and 43.9°C respectively.