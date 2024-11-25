Hasa Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency services and decarbonisation solutions in Oman, has signed the country’s first-ever energy services performance company (ESCO) contract with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP). The agreement was signed by Riyab Salim Moosa al Mayahi, General Director of Social Housing and Projects at MoHUP, and Eng Muatasam al Aulaqi, Chairman of Hasa Energy during the recently concluded Green Build Oman2024 Conference. This landmark agreement will deliver a significant reduction in energy consumption—up to 39% for the Ministry’s buildings with a compelling six-year payback period.

This collaboration marks a major milestone in the development of Oman’s energy efficiency industry, a sector with an estimated GCC market size of RO 900 million. While COP29 is ongoing, this project is fully aligned with previous COP commitments and set to contribute in advancing Oman’s Vision 2040.

The Oman Vision 2040 has strong sustainability objectives, focusing on energy-efficiency retrofits, renewable energy solutions, and smart building technologies within government buildings. These initiatives are also expected to boost job creation in the energy and sustainability industry and generate substantial economic impact as it paves the way for the growth of various sectors in Oman.

A VISION FOR SUSTAINABILITY AND EFFICIENCY

In an interview with Observer, Eng Muatasam al Aulaqi, Chairman at Hasa Energy, emphasised that the partnership is grounded in a comprehensive strategy for energy efficiency. “We take a structured approach starting with energy conservation, followed by energy efficiency and deployment of renewable energy.

This aligns perfectly with Oman’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.” The initiative involves upgrading cooling systems, optimising water usage, and incorporating renewable energy. These upgrades and advanced technologies will significantly reduce energy baseline consumption while lowering carbon emissions.

“By collaborating with leading global technology providers, we are not only upgrading cooling systems to more energy-efficient models but also implementing advanced controls to ensure energy is used only, when necessary,” Al Aulaqi added. “Our emphasis on digital economy through IoT and machine learning smart building solutions allows for predictive maintenance, reduces operational costs, and maximises energy efficiency.”

A COMMITMENT TO CARBON REDUCTION

Hasa Energy’s approach also incorporates sophisticated energy and carbon monitoring systems, ensuring that the Ministry’s environmental goals are met with precision. Mustapha Aanzi, Managing Director at Hasa Energy, highlighted that this ESCO contract is built on a guaranteed savings model, marking it as the first of its kind in Oman.

“We are committed to achieving a 39% reduction in energy consumption, which will directly result in significant carbon emissions reductions,” Aanzi stated. “Throughout the six-year term of the contract, we will provide regular updates on the savings and emissions reductions to ensure transparency and accountability.”

Aanzi emphasised that the project aligns directly with Oman Vision 2040 targets for sustainable development. “This partnership is not just a one-time initiative; it sets the stage for future sustainability collaborations across both the public and private sectors. We are proud that Hasa Energy is leading the way in decarbonisation of the building stock and contributing to Oman’s long-term environmental goals,” he said.

EXPANDING SUSTAINABILITY ACROSS OMAN

“Both the International Energy Agency and the International Renewable Energy Agency forecast that, to limit global warming to 1.5°C, the world requires three times more renewable energy capacity by 2030 and must double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements from around 2% to over 4% every year until 2030, “Aanzi noted.

Hasa Energy is also mindful of the operational and financial challenges associated with the energy transition. “Collaboration across all sectors is essential for overcoming market barriers,” Aanzi explained. “We are focused on developing local talent, partnering with technology leaders, and securing funding to ensure a smooth and successful transition toward a net-zero building stock. These efforts are directly aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040 and its broader sustainability goals.”

BENCHMARK FOR GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

This pioneering partnership between Hasa Energy and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is a significant step toward sustainable urban development in Oman. By aligning with Oman’s ambitious environmental goals for 2040 and beyond, it sets a precedent for green infrastructure and energy efficiency, positioning Oman among the leaders in the Middle East’s transition to a sustainable future.

ABOUT HASA ENERGY

Hasa Energy is a leading provider of energy efficiency and decarbonisation solutions, based in Oman and operating regionally in the GCC. The company specialises in designing and implementing energy-saving projects, renewable energy installations, and smart building technologies that support businesses and government entities in reducing their carbon footprints while improving operational efficiency.

