The GCC states have reached a prominent regional and international status as a result of their continuous cooperation and efforts on all levels.

In a statement to KUNA on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the annual 14th forum of the Gulf Research Center Cambridge (GRCC), GCC Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi hailed the level of cooperation between the Gulf states in politics, economy and the energy field.

The GCC countries have unified views on dealing with urgent regional and international developments, including challenges in waterways, cyber security, space, security and military, he said.

The forum, held until July 11, is an opportunity for representatives of international organizations and senior officials to meet with international researchers and students of international relations, history and political science to share experience and point of views in these fields, said the GCC official.

Meanwhile, Al-Budaiwi, during his opening speech at the event, called on the international community to exert further efforts to impose a ceasefire in Gaza and stop the Israeli occupation escalation in the West Bank.

On his part, GRCC chairman Dr. Abdulaziz bin Saqer said the center, established in 2009, focuses on studying topics of importance to the Gulf region, including politics, fighting terrorism, renewable energy, environment and education.

The center has attracted about 4,000 reasearcher from over 83 countries, said bin Saqer, adding that it also published over 60 books and contributed to many scientific papers.

This year's opening session has dedicated a discussion session for three women diplomats from Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to encourage the participation of Gulf women in such events.

