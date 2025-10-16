The GCC has established itself as a global stage for major sporting events – and now stands to capture a share of the $2 trillion global sports tourism market by 2030.

A new PwC Middle East report, "Game on for the GCC – Turning sporting ambition into lasting tourism impact", reveals how the region can convert its success in hosting global sporting events into a long-term driver of economic growth, job creation and global visibility.

The study finds that while GCC countries have established themselves as a premier host of global tournaments, the next phase of growth lies in creating experience-led destinations, immersive fan journeys and a connected regional ecosystem that keeps visitors returning throughout the year.

Globally, sports tourism now accounts for 10% of global tourism spend and is projected to exceed $2 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual rate of 17.5%.

In the Middle East, the wider sports sector contributes around $600 billion, expanding at nearly 9% each year.

Between 2023 and 2025, the region hosted a series of international tournaments, esports competitions and wellness festivals, supported by major state-backed investment.

Marquee events such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and multiple Formula 1 race weekends, have elevated the region’s global profile. Saudi Arabia’s sports market is expected to triple to $22.4 billion by 2030, creating 39,000 jobs and adding $13.3 billion to its GDP.

The report illustrates that the next wave of opportunity lies in building experience-led destinations, immersive fan journeys and a connected regional ecosystem that encourages visitors to return throughout the year.

PwC research estimates that the region currently accounts for just 5-7% of global sports tourism spend, leaving significant room for growth.

Three priorities will define the next phase:

Designing experience-led sports destinations that blend sport, retail, leisure and culture to attract longer stays and higher visitor spending

Enhancing immersive fan engagement through digital innovation and storytelling. Multi-day festivals, digital platforms, and cultural integration can turn visitors into active participants and repeat tourists

Building a connected GCC-wide sports tourism ecosystem, linking events, destinations and talent across borders through easier travel, and unified marketing.

According to Peter Daire, Senior Executive Advisor, PwC Middle East, “The GCC has already shown it can host the world’s biggest events. The next step is to turn that success into lasting impact, building destinations that attract fans year-round through richer experiences, smarter digital engagement and stronger regional links. This will define the next chapter of global sports tourism.”

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman and CEO, The Bench - Organisers of the Future Hospitality Summit, added, "Sports tourism has emerged as a cornerstone of destination strategy and a catalyst for hospitality investment. Through the Future Hospitality Summit, we’ve had the privilege of facilitating these critical conversations between investors, developers and public-sector stakeholders, and we’ve seen the impact firsthand. It goes far beyond filling hotel rooms; drives infrastructure development, elevates brand visibility and unlocks year-round demand - all of which the GCC is uniquely positioned to capitalise on."

The report also calls for greater investment in women’s sports, sport leisure and workforce development, alongside enhanced use of existing venues to extend impact beyond flagship events.

With over 60% of the region’s population under 35, the study underscores the importance of digital innovation and youth engagement in shaping the future of sports tourism.

