The General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) hailed the exerted efforts by the GCC States in solving the Sudanese crises and communicating with all the conflicting parties to reach a comprehensive peaceful solution within the context of the framework agreement, praising the role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in evacuating its citizens and those of different Gulf and foreign countries, as well as civilians, diplomats, and senior international officials from Sudan.

In a statement, the Secretary-General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi renewed the call on the conflicting parties in Sudan to halt all military actions, prioritizing instead the interest of the Sudanese people in what stability brings on.

