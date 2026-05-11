NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel said that remittances from expatriates in the Kingdom reached approximately $44 billion in 2025, contributing to the economies of sending countries and supporting sustainable development.

He also reviewed key labor market and expatriate workforce reforms introduced under Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Wasel made the remarks while attending the second International Migration Review Forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York. He emphasized that effective management of regular migration requires international partnerships that respect countries’ sovereignty and national priorities, contributing to development and mutual benefits.

The ambassador noted that Saudi Arabia submitted its first voluntary national report on the implementation of the Global Compact for Migration, reflecting an institutional approach to monitoring progress. He stressed that regular migration represents an opportunity to support growth when managed effectively.

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