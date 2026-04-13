RIYADH — Remittances of expatriates in the Kingdom recorded a decrease of two percent in February 2026, reaching SR12.55 billion, compared to the same period in 2025.

This is the lowest figure in 15 months, according to the latest data released by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The SAMA data indicated that foreign remittances in February fell by approximately SR768 million or 6 percent, compared to January 2026.

The data also showed a 22 percent decrease in remittances by Saudis abroad during February, compared to the same month in 2025, reaching SR 4.86 billion.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

