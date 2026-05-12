By: Ismaila Biliaminu Manne

Contents

Sending money home has become a monthly responsibility for millions of Nigerians living abroad. Whether it is helping families with school fees, rent, healthcare, business support, and whatnot, remittances remain one of the strongest financial lifelines for many households in Nigeria.

But in 2026, migrants are paying closer attention to something many people ignored in the past: transfer fees and hidden exchange rate charges.

A service may advertise “free transfers” while quietly reducing the exchange rate. In reality, that hidden margin can cost more than the actual transfer fee itself. This is why Nigerians abroad are increasingly comparing remittance platforms based on total value, speed, exchange rates, and payout reliability.

The good news is that several international money transfer services now offer zero-fee transfers under specific conditions, especially for bank deposits and digital wallet payments.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), diaspora remittances remain an important source of foreign exchange for Nigeria’s economy. The apex bank has also maintained policies allowing recipients to receive funds in foreign currency through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).

In this article, Tribune Online highlights the top remittance services with zero fees.

Wise

Wise has remained one of the most trusted platforms for Nigerians abroad because of its transparent exchange rate system.

Unlike many traditional transfer companies, Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with clearly displayed charges. In some transfer routes, especially for first-time users or bank transfers, fees can be extremely low or temporarily free through promotions.

Many users prefer the platform because recipients usually receive money directly into Nigerian bank accounts within hours.

The service is especially popular among Nigerians in the UK, Canada, and Europe.

LemFi

LemFi has grown rapidly among African migrants because it focuses heavily on remittances to countries like Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya.

The app frequently offers zero-fee transfers to Nigerian bank accounts while still maintaining competitive exchange rates. Another reason many Nigerians use LemFi is its fast transaction speed and simple mobile experience.

For younger migrants and international students, the platform has become one of the easiest ways to send smaller amounts regularly without losing money to high charges.

Taptap Send

Taptap Send is another major player in the remittance market. The company often removes transfer fees entirely for bank deposits to Nigeria, depending on the country you are sending from.

Users in the US, UK, Canada, and parts of Europe commonly use the app because of its simple pricing structure.

However, exchange rates can vary daily, so it is still important to compare rates before sending large amounts.

WorldRemit

WorldRemit remains popular because of its broad payout network and flexible delivery methods.

Although not every transfer is free, the company regularly offers fee-free promotions for new customers and certain transfer corridors. Users can send money directly to Nigerian bank accounts, mobile wallets, or cash pickup locations.

Its reliability has made it a long-term option for many diaspora Nigerians.

What Nigerians should watch out for before sending money

Zero fees do not always mean the cheapest transfer.

Some platforms recover profits through weaker exchange rates. Others may advertise free transfers only for debit card payments while charging more for credit cards.

Before choosing a remittance service, it is best to compare the exchange rates, delivery speed, transfer limits, bank deposit reliability, and customer support.

The CBN also advises Nigerians to use only licensed IMTOs and regulated financial channels for international transfers.

In 2026, smart remittance decisions are no longer just about convenience. For many Nigerians abroad, they are now part of everyday financial survival.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

