Instructions were issued to arrest and bring in expats from Fahaheel area who organized an demonstration after Friday prayers in support of Prophet Muhammad. The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait.

The detectives are in the process of arresting them and referring to the deportation center to be deported to their countries and will be banned from entering Kuwait again, reports Al Rai. All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations.

