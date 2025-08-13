Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt fell on Tuesday, with the 24-karat gold recording EGP 5,200 per gram for buying and EGP 5,228.5 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,766.75 for purchasing and EGP 4,792.75 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold price hit EGP 4,550 per gram for buying and EGP 4,575 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price reached EGP 3,900 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,921.5 for selling.

The gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36,400 for buying and EGP 36,600 for selling.