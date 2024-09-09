KUWAITA gang, consisting of two expatriates, was arrested for selling fake sick leave certificates, said the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

According to a statement by the MoI, the arrested felons confessed to their crime, revealing that they were coordinating with individuals abroad to sell the fake documents via online links.

The two were referred to legal authorities for sentencing, the statement concluded. (end) ajr.gta

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).