KUWAIT CITY — The security authorities in Kuwait have started legal measures against a tweeter who was accused of misusing social media to insult Saudi Arabia.



The General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior said in a press statement on Saturday that it does not accept abuse, and deals firmly with anyone who tries to harm the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.



With regard to what was circulated on some social media sites by a tweeter who insulted one of the symbols of Saudi Arabia, the directorate stated that the incident was referred to the competent authority to take all necessary legal measures against the accused.



The statement stressed that the ministry will not accept abuse by word or deed, and will deal firmly with anyone who offends through social media and other means.



The ministry affirmed its keenness on safeguarding the depth of the well-established historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and called upon everyone not to publish and circulate anything that would interfere in the affairs of sister countries.

