DUBAI - Dubai Chamber is set to highlight the key role played by the emirate's private sector worldwide and expand its global networks, bilateral trade, and business reach during the 13th World Chambers Congress (WCC) in Geneva, Switzerland, from 21st-23rd June 2023.

As a diamond sponsor of the 13th WCC, which is held under the theme of “Achieving Peace and Prosperity through Multilateralism,” Dubai Chamber is committed to bringing together the global network of chambers and their respective business communities to collaborate, share best practices, expand global networks, and discuss challenges and solutions to the most pressing trade and business issues at a global level.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, said, “Chambers of commerce are entrusted with guiding the private sector's strategic focus, advocating on behalf of the business community, and creating sustainable economic value. Therefore, all the chambers in the world need to come together to shape the future of trade and business through close collaboration, debate, and new partnerships.

"The World Chambers Congress is the ideal platform to achieve this and highlight Dubai’s successful partnership between the private and public sectors."

The 13th World Chambers Congress brings together over 1,000 delegates and businesses from more than 100 countries. The Congress will feature over 80 speakers participating in more than 40 sessions.

During the three-day forum, Dubai Chamber will showcase its unique Chamber Model Innovation (CMI) framework, designed to fast-track chamber-led innovation worldwide. The framework was presented to chamber leaders at the 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in 2021. It provides a reliable reference for Chambers of Commerce to deal with disruption and become more agile and proactive in catering to member needs.

CMI has become a main category of the World Chambers Competition, an integral part of WCC, and the only global award that recognises the most innovative projects undertaken by chambers of commerce and industry worldwide.

In addition to the Best Chamber Model Innovation Project, the competition has three other categories: Best Unconventional Project, Best Gender Equality Project, and Best Partnership Project.

Throughout the event, senior representatives from Dubai Chamber will participate in various WCC activities, including speaking at conferences and panel discussions and moderating a CMI session. The participation will feature an exhibition stand to showcase the chambers' strategic initiatives, key projects, and member services.

In 2021, Dubai Chamber co-organised the 12th World Chambers Congress, which brought together over 1,000 delegates and businesses from more than 100 countries to connect and leverage Dubai's favourable business environment and opportunities.



