As demand for luxury travel to Oman and the wider GCC continues to accelerate, dnata Representation Services – part of the dnata Travel Group – brought its exclusive luxury travel roadshow, Opulence by Ahlan Arabia, to the Sultanate for the first time.

The edition united more than 100 global travel professionals in a complete takeover of Salalah’s Alila Hinu Bay resort, between January 13–16, 2026.

With destination leaders and luxury hospitality partners in attendance, the agenda explored the latest travel trends and opportunities for growth, elevated by a spectacular natural setting that defines the region’s luxury appeal.

The future of luxury travel

Central to the programme of the event’s second edition was the headline panel, ‘Rewriting the Travel Script: The Next Era of Travel & Tourism,’ featuring John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group, joined by senior representatives from WhereIsThis, Atlantis Resorts, and the Oman Convention Bureau.

Insights from the discussion highlighted the concierge’s shift from a reactive role to one that anticipates guest needs before they arise.

Speakers also explored how AI‑powered personalisation is enabling real‑time, seamless, and tailored experiences.

The panel further identified storytelling, sustainability, and destination stewardship as key forces redefining the future of luxury travel.

Taking networking ‘beyond the ballroom’

The event featured 28 curated exhibitors and 55 senior buyers from across the GCC and beyond, alongside professionals from across the dnata Travel Group and its partners, creating a dynamic platform for 1,680 pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings.

Moving beyond traditional formats, Opulence introduced a ‘Beyond the Ballroom’ concept, with meetings and networking spread across the resort’s scenic spaces, complemented by immersive cultural experiences.

Showcasing Oman’s heritage and natural beauty

Guests enjoyed a cultural evening hosted by Experience Oman at the Frankincense Museum within the Al Balid Archaeological Site, offering a deep dive into Oman’s rich heritage.

The programme also featured immersive excursions designed to showcase the best of Salalah, including a dolphin cruise and snorkelling adventures, a city tour of top cultural landmarks, and a mountain safari through Dhofar’s dramatic landscapes.

The experiences highlighted Oman’s unique blend of natural beauty and cultural authenticity, reinforcing its position as a rising luxury destination.

Next steps for Opulence

Following its debut in Qatar in 2025, Opulence by Ahlan Arabia is set for continued regional growth as dnata Representation Services expands the series across the GCC.

The 2026 edition was backed by Visit Qatar as Platinum Sponsor, spotlighting the country’s newest travel offerings, while Experience Oman played a central role as Destination Sponsor, delivering an immersive exploration of the host country’s landscapes and heritage.

Rakhi Purohit, Head of dnata Representation Services, commented: “Opulence by Ahlan Arabia represents our vision for a new era of luxury travel – one defined by deeper connections, meaningful experiences, and strengthened links across the GCC and beyond. As the landscape of luxury continues to evolve, dnata Representation Services remains committed to crafting exceptional journeys and nurturing partnerships that will shape the region’s tourism future.”

