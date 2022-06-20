KUWAIT CITY: The country’s labor force decreased by 111,000 workers in the past year, according to official statistics issued on Wednesday by the Central Statistical Bureau concerning the labor market, reports Al-Qabas daily. The total labor force in the private and public sectors in Kuwait amounted to 1.8 million male and female workers as of the end of December 2021, compared to 1.993 million workers in the previous year. While the number of Kuwaiti workers in the labor market increased, the number of non-Kuwaiti workers of both genders declined as of the end of 2021 to 1.452 million, which is a decrease of about 134,000 workers from the previous year.

On the other hand, the number of Kuwaiti workers in the Kuwaiti labor market increased to 430,128 workers as of December 2021, which is an increase of 24,000 from the previous year. This led to an increase in the percentage of Kuwaiti workers in the total labor market to about 22.8 percent compared to 77.2 percent of non-Kuwaiti workers. This is considered progress for Kuwaiti workers, as their share in the labor market as of the end of 2020 was about 20.4 percent compared to 79.6 percent of non-Kuwaitis.

The statistics revealed that the Egyptian workforce, with a total of 451,000 workers, continue to rank first in the total number of workers in the Kuwaiti labor market in both public and private sectors, followed by Indians with 437,116 workers, and then Kuwaiti workers in third place with 430,128 workers.

