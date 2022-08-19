KUWAIT - Kuwait ranked fourth in the Arab world and 26 globally in average monthly salaries, according to a list recently published by the American magazine “CEO World”, where the average net monthly salary in Kuwait amounted to $1854.45, reports Al-Rai daily.

Five Gulf countries occupied the first positions in the Middle East and North Africa countries with net average monthly salaries, where the UAE topped the list in the Arab world and ranked fifth globally, to be the only country regionally among the top ten countries on the list.

The value of the average net monthly salaries in the UAE, according to the list, is $3663.27, surpassing all European countries except for Switzerland and all Asian countries except for Singapore.

In the second place in the Arab world is Qatar and ranked 11th globally, with an average monthly salary of $3168.05, followed by Saudi Arabia in third and 25th globally with an average of $1,888.68, then Kuwait, followed by Bahrain, which ranked 28th globally with an average of $1,728.74, and in sixth place in the Arab world and 30th globally Oman averages $1,626.64.

As for the Arab countries with the lowest average salaries, according to “CEO World”, is Egypt, which ranked 100th globally with an average of $219.73, preceded by Algeria in 98th place with an average of $249.67, and then Tunisia, which ranked 96th in the world with an average of $277.44. The American magazine calculated the average net monthly salaries in various countries of the world after deductions and comparing income in some of the richest and least income countries.

While Sri Lanka ranked at the bottom of the list with the smallest average monthly salary, Switzerland came first in the world compared to more than 105 countries covered by the “CEO World” accounts, with an average net monthly salary of $6,141.1, followed by Singapore with an average of $4,350.79, then Australia with an average of $4,218.89, the United States with an average of $3,721.64, then the UAE with an average of $3,663.27.

