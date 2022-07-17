Muscat - The Labour Ministry has issued a Ministerial decision on banning expats from practicing in more than 200 designations in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Excellency Dr. Mahad bin Said Ba'owain, Minister of Labour, issued Ministerial Decision No. 235/2022 regulating the practice of some professions.

The first article of the decision stipulates that the expat workforce is prohibited from practicing 207 designations, including:

1- Human Resources Director

2- Recruitment Director

3- Personnel Director

4- Public Relations Director

5- Filling Station Director

6- Deputy Director General

7- Deputy Director

8-Training Supervisor

9-Assistant General Director

10-Legal Clerk

11- Store Supervisor

12- HR Technician

13- Systems Analysis Technician

14-Customs Clerk

15- Flight Operations Inspector

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).