"Ministry of Labour notes to all organisations in the construction industry the necessity of proceeding with the application of the professional accreditation system to all job titles under the engineering profession. Accordingly, all working engineers and those who are to be hired by these organisations must approach "Oman Society of Engineering" to be categorised and obtain or renew work permits by the Ministry, " the Ministry said in a statement.

Professional accreditation system will be one of the essential requirements for issuing and renewing job permits with effect from 1 February, 2023.

