Muscat – Laying off of over 45,708 citizens was averted in 2021, according to the General Federation of Oman Workers (GFOW).

GFOW’s statistics show that the federation was able to negotiate with 156 companies to prevent the dismissal of 45,708 workers of the national workforce in the private sector in 2021. Negotiations included the prevention of reduction in workers’ wages.

The statistics showed that labour issues in private sector establishments varied between individual and collective termination of work contracts for the national workforce.

Additionally, many establishments did not pay workers’ wages, delayed salaries or made deductions due to shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the lifting of financial support for energy, fuel, electricity and water by the government.

The federation resolved labour issues in cooperation with competent authorities, and provided the necessary support to labour unions and workers to reach appropriate solutions.

According to the statistics, GFOW gave legal advice to 1,805 and arbitrated 433 settlements with a success rate of 96 per cent. Of these, 367 cases were in Muscat, 60 in North Batinah, and two each in Buraimi, Dakhliyah and South Sharqiyah.

Fifteen cases were referred to the judiciary, GFOW stated.

It confirmed that it recorded certain violations and complaints, including collective and individual termination of work contracts of national workforce, non-disbursement or delay of wages to workers, and dismissal of citizens from work due to liquidation, bankruptcy or final closure of companies.

Violations and complaints also included transfer to work sites not specified in employment contract and forcing workers to change their work contracts from unlimited to fixed-term contracts. Some companies did not provide the necessary documents for workers to benefit from facilities provided by banking institutions and finance companies.

GFOW received five notices of striking work, of which three were in the oil and gas, and two in trade, industry and media sectors. The federation monitored 126 complaints, including 117 in Muscat, four in North Batinah, two in South Sharqiyah, and one each in Buraimi, Al Wusta and Dakhliyah governorates.

