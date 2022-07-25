Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced the availability of 301,172 hours of part-time jobs as part of an initiative codenamed “A Million Hours of Employment” in government units.

The opportunities are open for job aspirants with different qualifications: 175 for holders of Bachelor’s degree, 43 for holders of post General Education Diploma (GED), 35 for GED holders and 44 for any literate contestants, reported Oman News Agency (ONA).

The Ministry will allow a period of two weeks for the competitors to register for the announced jobs.

