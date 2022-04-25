MUSCAT: The total number of employment opportunities and replacement of expatriates with Omani citizens in the public and private sectors reached 10,017 during the first quarter of 2022, constituting 29% of the target number for 2022 which stands at 35,000.

In its quarterly indicator for 2022, the Ministry of Labour affirmed that job opportunities of replacing expatriates in the public and private sectors with Omani employees reached 2,573 out of 10,000, constituting 20%.

The rate of job opportunities by replacing expatriates with Omani employees in the private sector reached 34% as 5,434 job opportunities were offered out of 16,000. Of those 1,806 vacancies were Omanised jobs for General Education Diploma (GED) holders, while 1,785 opportunities are in the level of managers, specialists and technicians.

As for the training field, the rate of employment and replacement of expatriates with Omani workers reached 78% as 1,553 job opportunities were offered out of 2,000. The same reached 7% in the private sector as 457 opportunities were offered out of 7,000. Of those, 137 are employment-linked training jobs, while 320 opportunities were through the training of entrepreneurs. The Ministry of Labour affirmed its keenness to boost the labour market with a highly productive national workforce. It also reiterated that its plans of replacing expatriates with Omani citizens are progressing as planned.

