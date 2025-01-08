Muscat: The renowned retail brand Carrefour has ceased its operations in Oman as of January 7, 2025.

“Effective from January 7, 2025, Carrefour operations will be discontinued in the Sultanate of Oman. On behalf of the Management and Staff, we express our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support over the decades,” a company statement read.

Reliable sources have confirmed that the Carrefour brand in Oman has been replaced by a new retail brand, Hypermax. Observations reveal that Carrefour signage across outlets in Muscat has been removed and replaced with Hypermax branding.

Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive operator of Carrefour in the Middle East and North Africa since 1995, introduced the first Carrefour hypermarket in the region at City Centre Deira, Dubai. By 2020, Majid Al Futtaim operated over 320 Carrefour outlets across 16 countries.

Notably, earlier this year, the company made a similar transition in Jordan, replacing Carrefour with Hypermax.

