Oman has made clear that investment is central to its future. Through Vision 2040, the country has set an ambitious goal: to grow a stronger, more diverse economy that creates jobs, brings in new technologies, and improves life for its people. To get there, we need strong private-sector participation, smart partnerships, and a steady flow of capital — both local and international.

In the past few years, we’ve seen a real push to attract investment. Government entities, businesses, and media have all played a part. Large-scale projects — some worth hundreds of millions of rials — are being announced with confidence. These stories capture attention, show momentum, and send a positive signal about Oman’s economic outlook.

But behind every announcement, there’s an important question: Are we delivering what we’re promising?

This isn’t about doubt — it’s about alignment. Not all projects that are announced are fully funded yet. Sometimes, the companies involved are still building their operational capacity. Other times, the investment figure is a long-term estimate, not something immediately available. That’s fine — many successful economies do this. What matters is how clearly we explain the difference.

WHAT INVESTORS (AND CITIZENS) REALLY WANT?

Investors — especially experienced ones — are not just impressed by big numbers. They’re looking for reliable partners, transparent systems, and projects that actually move forward on schedule. Citizens, too, want to see how these investments improve livelihoods, create opportunities, and deliver on national goals.

That’s why it’s time to make transparency a core part of how we talk about investment in Oman.

Simple steps can make a big difference. For example:

• Sharing the source of financing and the project timeline.

• Clarifying whether an agreement is preliminary or final.

• Publishing regular updates on major projects.

When people see clear information, trust grows. When trust grows, capital follows.

GOOD PROGRESS — AND ROOM TO IMPROVE

To be fair, Oman has made important progress. Platforms like “Invest Easy” have improved the investor experience. Laws are more open. Institutions are modernising. The vision is clear.

But some challenges remain. Investors still report facing delays or needing to coordinate with multiple government bodies to get started. More integration and data-sharing between agencies would help. A central dashboard that tracks all major projects — their stage, status, and impact — could be a game-changer.

LET’S FOCUS ON IMPACT, NOT JUST SIZE

Often, the success of an investment is judged by the amount of money announced. But a smaller project that delivers real results — jobs, skills, exports — can be just as valuable. We should highlight stories of real impact, not just large numbers.

The goal isn’t just to say “Oman is open for business” — it’s to show how business is actually being done here, and done well.

A SHARED RESPONSIBILITY

Telling the right investment story isn’t only the job of the government. It’s a shared responsibility — between ministries, companies, media, and citizens. We all have a role in shaping how Oman is perceived by the world.

Let’s aim for a national conversation on investment that’s realistic, honest, and inspiring. One where the numbers are accurate, the expectations are managed, and the projects are seen through to the end.

Oman has everything it needs to become a trusted investment hub: stability, leadership, vision, and talent. Now it’s time to match our communication with our strengths — and turn headlines into long-term value.

