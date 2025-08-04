MUSCAT - Asyad Shipping Company SAOG, Oman’s majority state-owned maritime transportation company, says it has invested in excess of $64 million in a range of initiatives aimed at reducing the global carbon footprint associated with the operation of its 89-vessel strong, ocean-going fleet.

An overview of these initiatives is detailed in the newly published 2024 Sustainability Report of the publicly traded company, which is part of Asyad Group — global integrated logistics enterprise of the Sultanate of Oman.

“Through our strategic initiatives in 2024, we have successfully reduced over 4,000 tonnes of emissions. Over $64 million has been invested in decarbonisation efforts since 2019, ensuring our full fleet complies with advanced environmental protection systems”, said Asyad Group in a recent post.

“These milestones, highlighted in our 2024 Sustainability Report, reflect our unwavering commitment to investments and technologies that drives us towards Oman Vision 2040 and enhancing Oman's position as a global logistics hub”.

According to Dr Ibrahim al Nadhairi, Chief Executive Officer, the company achieved significant emissions reductions across its fleet, while laying the ground for advancing its decarbonisation goals. This was accomplished through investments in advanced, energy-efficient technologies and the implementation of targeted operational measures, he said.

“These efforts highlight our commitment to meeting global climate goals, including the International Maritime Organization (IMO) strategy. Our continued investments in cutting-edge technology demonstrate a dual focus: upholding environmental responsibility and boosting operational efficiency. These advancements have further optimised our fleet’s performance, leading to substantial emission reductions and reinforcing our position as a leader in sustainable maritime operations”, Dr Al Nadhairi stated in the Sustainability Report.

As part of its broader decarbonisation strategy, Asyad Shipping has introduced several impactful initiatives to curb emissions. Among the most notable is the installation of Rotor Sails on one of its vessels last year. These advanced systems leverage tall, rotating cylinders to harness the Magnus Effect, generating additional thrust and reducing the vessel’s reliance on engine power.

Depending on wind conditions, this technology can cut fuel consumption and emissions by 5 per cent to 30 per cent, offering efficiency improvements either through targeted retrofits or full-fleet adoption.

In parallel, Asyad Shipping is collaborating with engine manufacturers Wartsila and MAN to upgrade the main engines on 22 vessels, with the programme slated for completion in 2025.

These upgrades are aimed at optimising fuel usage, enhancing engine performance and significantly lowering the fleet’s carbon footprint.

The company is also advancing its use of Hans Jensen cylinder lubricators, a solution designed for large two-stroke marine engines. These lubricators reduce cylinder oil consumption and improve engine health, contributing further to operational efficiency.

In the field of carbon mitigation, Asyad Shipping has partnered with the German University of Technology (GUtech) to explore Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) solutions. Together, they are assessing a range of techniques — including pre-combustion, oxy-fuel, post-combustion and direct air capture — as part of a broader effort to develop cutting-edge emission control technologies.

Looking ahead, the company plans to roll out a vessel performance monitoring system that will support compliance with climate-related regulations such as CII and EU ETS, while improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in real-time.

Additionally, Asyad Shipping is preparing to equip its new LNG dual-fuel vessels with shaft generators. These systems draw power directly from the main engine shaft, eliminating the need for separate generator fuel burn. This measure is expected to deliver fuel oil savings of 2–4 per cent, or approximately 2–4 tonnes per day.

