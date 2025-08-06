The “Tatweer” platform of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) has launched 14 agricultural and commercial investment opportunities across several wilayats in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate.

These opportunities are available for the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, and Al Sharqiyah North Governor’s Office, covering agriculture, real estate development and commercial investment.

The sale of investment prospectuses for these opportunities began on Tuesday, with some prospectuses set to be available starting on August 14.

Eng Hamad bin Rashid al Sawaei, Assistant Director-General of Agriculture and Water Resources in Al Sharqiyah North, explained that the investment opportunities are designed to enable private sector institutions and companies to benefit from diverse prospects in agriculture and commerce. The agricultural opportunities aim to adopt modern farming techniques by establishing advanced projects for cultivating various crops, including figs, onions, garlic, potatoes and date palms.

He added that these projects will adopt integrated production systems, leveraging modern technologies in farming, irrigation and post-harvest processes to ensure sustainability, high product quality and enhanced competitiveness in regional and global markets. Meanwhile, the commercial investment opportunities allow investors to establish strategic business projects aligned with the proposed requirements.

