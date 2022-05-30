Bahrain - Growing trade volume between Bahrain and Brazil has already exceeded $2.2 billion in 2021, Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass has said.

In a statement issued after a high-level Brazilian delegation spearheaded by secretary for strategic affairs Admiral Flavio Rocha visited the chamber’s headquarters in Bait Al Tijjar, he also voiced the keenness of the Bahraini private sector to expand partnerships with their Brazilian counterparts.

Mr Nass touched upon the outcomes of the historic visit of President Jair Bolsonaro to Bahrain in November 2021, and the growing co-operation between both friendly countries at all aspects.

The chamber chairman also gave a brief about the business environment in Bahrain and advantages to foreign investors, and named the renewable energy, food security, ICT, and tourism as prospective areas of business co-operation between both sides.

Admiral Rocha reiterated pride in the strong ties between Bahrain and Brazil.

